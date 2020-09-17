Since 2017, HEALTH have been releasing a series of collaborative singles with other artists — “HARD TO BE A GOD” with NOLIFE, “MASS GRAVE” with Soccer Mommy, “BODY/PRISON” with Perturbator, “INNOCENCE” with Youth Code, “HATE YOU” with JPEGMAFIA, “JUDGEMENT NIGHT” with Ghostmane, “DELICIOUS APE” with Xiu Xiu, and “FULL OF HEALTH” with Full Of Hell. And now, they’re finally collecting them all into an album.

“In the past each HEALTH LP has been accompanied by a corresponding remix record,” HEALTH explain in a statement. “This time, despite being called DISCO 4 in the interest of continuity, we offer you a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire. Also, FUCK 2020.”

In addition to the previously released stuff, DISCO4 :: PART I has four new tracks, including collaborations with 100 gecs, the Soft Moon, and Brothel. But today, HEALTH are sharing the only song on the LP that’s not a collab, “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.” Listen to it and watch the Zev Deans-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 HEALTH – “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0”

02 HEALTH & Perturbator – “BODY/PRISON”

03 HEALTH & 100 gecs – “POWER FANTASY”

04 HEALTH & Ghostemane – “JUDGEMENT NIGHT”

05 HEALTH & Youth Code – “INNOCENCE”

06 HEALTH & Full Of Hell – “FULL OF HEALTH”

07 HEALTH & The Soft Moon – “COLORS”

08 HEALTH & JPEGMAFIA – “HATE YOU”

09 HEALTH & Brothel – “D.F. LOOKS”

10 HEALTH & Soccer Mommy – “MASS GRAVE”

11 HEALTH & Xiu Xiu – “DELICIOUS APE”

12 HEALTH & NOLIFE – “HARD TO BE A GOD”

DISCO4 :: PART I is out 10/16 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.