Watch Tinted Windows Reunite For Adam Schlesinger Tribute

Just slightly over a year ago, Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains Of Wayne co-leader and insanely prolific power-pop songwriter, died of COVID-19 at the age of 52. Since then, there’s been an outpouring of affection for Schlesinger and for all the great songs he wrote. (The tribute compilation Saving For A Custom Van was especially good.) Last night, a bunch of musicians played a livestream concert in honor of Schlesinger. Courtney Love, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, Sean Ono Lennon, and many others took part. Most of those performances haven’t shown up online yet, though you can still buy the replay of the livestream, which benefits NYC music venue the Bowery Electric and the musician-supporting charity MusiCares. But one thing that we can watch right now is the reunion of Schlesinger’s short-lived supergroup.

In 2009, Adam Schlesinger was one fourth of a band called Tinted Windows, an all-star power-pop band. Hanson’s Taylor Hanson sang lead. The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha played guitar. Cheap Trick’s Bun E. Carlos played drums. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2009, and Schlesinger wrote almost all of its songs. Tinted Windows sometimes talked about getting back together and making another album, but it never happened. Last night, though, the surviving members played that Schlesinger tribute livestream.

As part of the show, Hanson, Iha, and Carlos all reassembled remotely and played their song “Back With You.” That’s actually one of the few songs on their album that Schlesinger didn’t write. James Iha wrote “Back With You,” but you can certainly hear Schlesinger’s influence in it. The reunited band sounded great. Watch their performance below.

