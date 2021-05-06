The Bruce Lee Band – “BLT”

A couple of weeks ago, Jeff Rosenstock released Ska Dream, the all-ska version of his 2020 album No Dream. That whole project is fun and ridiculous, and it’s now almost certainly the ska album with the highest Pitchfork score in history. But Jeff Rosenstock is not new to this whole ska-punk game. He first came to prominence fronting the Long Island ska-punk band Arrogant Sons Of Bitches, and now he’s out here singing in Korean on the Bruce Lee Band’s new ripper “BLT.”

The Bruce Lee Band is the longtime project from the California musician Mike Park, former Skankin’ Pickle member and founder of the label Asian Man Records. Right now, Park is getting ready to release the Bruce Lee Band EP Division In The Heartland, and we’ve already posted the title track. Today, Park has shared “BLT,” a fast and hyperactive new minute-and-a-half snot-rocket of a song. Jeff Rosenstock is in the Bruce Lee Band for this EP, playing bass, keyboard, and saxophone. (Rosenstock was also in the Bruce Lee Band on their 2019 EP Rental!! Eviction!!, which Rosenstock produced.) On “BLT,” Rosenstock sings lead, and the lyrics are all in Korean.

Rosenstock says:

Part of me was excited to do it because it feels fresh to sing in a different language, and I thought our pals in Korea might have fun singing along with Mike’s vague nonsense phrases, shouted by an idiot with a lot of heart. I think we often look at language as a barrier, but it’s actually a window into someone else’s reality, and that shit is beautiful to me.

The Division In The Heartland EP is out 5/28 on Asian Man Records.