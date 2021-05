A few days ago, J. Cole announced that his new album, The Off-Season, will be out next week. It’s the North Carolina-bred rapper’s first proper album since 2018’s KOD. Today, he’s releasing the first track from it, which is called “i n t e r l u d e.”

“Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” J. Cole said in a tweet. “Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho.” Listen to “i n t e r l u d e” below.

The Off-Season is out 5/14.