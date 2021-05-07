Oakland’s ALLBLACK is an energetic rapper and a prolific force. He turns up a lot in featured-artist rotation, especially in the Bay Area, and he also releases a lot of his own music. ALLBLACK released his No Shame 3 mixtape barely six months ago, and now he’s returned with TY4FWM, which is less a mixtape and more a proper album.

The title of TY4FWM stands for “thank you for fuckin’ with me,” something that ALLBLACK habitually tells his collaborators and producers on his songs. On the album, a whole lot of people are fuckin’ with him. ALLBLACK has already shared the singles “Ego,” with Drakeo The Ruler and Kenny Beats, and “10 Toes,” with E-40 and G-Eazy. The album features a lot of other guests, including Vince Staples, Sada Baby, Guapdad 4000, Mozzy, and ShooterGang Kony.

But even with all those guests, TY4FWM works at a full, cohesive album. ALLBLACK is great at making spluttery, energetic Bay Area slappers, and the album has a whole lot of punchlines over a whole lot of merciless basslines. But ALLBLACK also has a way of getting thoughtful and introspective without forcing it, and he shows that side of himself on the album, too. Good rap record. Stream it below.

TY4FWM is out now on Play Runners Association/EMPIRE.