Pillow Queens – “When You’re Gone” (The Cranberries Cover)

Dublin Band To Watch Pillow Queens, who released their debut album In Waiting last fall and recently made their US television debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden, have released a cover of the Cranberries’ “When You’re Gone.” The track is part of Salvation – Inspired By The Cranberries For Pieta, an album of Cranberries covers by contemporary Irish artists to benefit Pieta House, a charity that provides free, professional one-on-one therapy to individuals with suicidal thoughts. In addition to Pillow Queens, the compilation will include Sinead O’Connor covering “No Need To Argue” and a previously unreleased live Cranberries performance of “Chocolate Brown.” Listen to Pillow Queens’ “When You’re Gone” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Sinead O’Connor – “No Need To Argue”

02 Irish Women In Harmony – “Dreams”

03 Pillow Queens – “When You’re Gone”

04 Moncrieff – “Free To Decide”

05 Wyvern Lingo – “Salvation”

06 Aimée – “Linger”

07 Walking On Cars – “Promises”

08 Kodaline With The RTE Orchestra Featuring Noel Hogan – “Zombie (Live)”

09 The Cranberries – “Chocolate Brown (Recorded Live for 2FM)”

10 Kitt Philippa – “Twenty One”

11 Roe – “Can’t Be With You”

12 True Tides – “Ode to My Family”

13 Kellie Lewis – “Ridiculous Thoughts”

Salvation – Inspired By The Cranberries For Pieta is out 10/1 via Universal Music Ireland/RTÉ 2FM. Pre-order it here.