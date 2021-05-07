Pillow Queens – “When You’re Gone” (The Cranberries Cover)

New Music May 7, 2021 3:56 PM By Peter Helman

Pillow Queens – “When You’re Gone” (The Cranberries Cover)

New Music May 7, 2021 3:56 PM By Peter Helman

Dublin Band To Watch Pillow Queens, who released their debut album In Waiting last fall and recently made their US television debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden, have released a cover of the Cranberries’ “When You’re Gone.” The track is part of Salvation – Inspired By The Cranberries For Pieta, an album of Cranberries covers by contemporary Irish artists to benefit Pieta House, a charity that provides free, professional one-on-one therapy to individuals with suicidal thoughts. In addition to Pillow Queens, the compilation will include Sinead O’Connor covering “No Need To Argue” and a previously unreleased live Cranberries performance of “Chocolate Brown.” Listen to Pillow Queens’ “When You’re Gone” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Sinead O’Connor – “No Need To Argue”
02 Irish Women In Harmony – “Dreams”
03 Pillow Queens – “When You’re Gone”
04 Moncrieff – “Free To Decide”
05 Wyvern Lingo – “Salvation”
06 Aimée – “Linger”
07 Walking On Cars – “Promises”
08 Kodaline With The RTE Orchestra Featuring Noel Hogan – “Zombie (Live)”
09 The Cranberries – “Chocolate Brown (Recorded Live for 2FM)”
10 Kitt Philippa – “Twenty One”
11 Roe – “Can’t Be With You”
12 True Tides – “Ode to My Family”
13 Kellie Lewis – “Ridiculous Thoughts”

Salvation – Inspired By The Cranberries For Pieta is out 10/1 via Universal Music Ireland/RTÉ 2FM. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    5 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest