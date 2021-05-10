The Strokes Playing Fundraiser For NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley
The Strokes are playing a virtual concert as a fundraiser for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. It’ll take place on 5/15 at 7PM ET. Tickets are available here, with prices starting at $10.
Back in November, Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas talked to Andrew Yang as part of his interview series with Rolling Stone, but it appears that Casablancas is not throwing his support behind Yang, who is also running for NYC mayor. Last January, the Strokes played a Get Out The Vote concert for Bernie Sanders.