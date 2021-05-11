Big Thief Announce North American Tour, Release Live Studio Session

News May 11, 2021 10:04 AM By James Rettig

Big Thief, who put on a killer live show, are heading back out on the road. The band has just announced a North American tour that will take place this fall, starting in Louisville and ending up in Philadelphia. You can get tickets here.

Today, the band are also putting out a live studio session called Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio, which features them primarily playing tracks from U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. It’s available as an album on streaming services and also exists in video form, directed by Marisa Gesualdi, and was filmed in November 2019 — it’s the same session these clips of them performing “Not” and “Cattails” came from.

Watch them play “Shoulders” and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
09/07 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
09/08 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
09/11 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/12 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/14 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/15 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
09/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
09/18 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
09/20 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/22 Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art
09/24 Richmond, VA @ The National
09/25 Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
09/27 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
09/28 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Big Thief – Live At The Bunker Studio is out now.

