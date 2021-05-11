Big Thief Announce North American Tour, Release Live Studio Session

Big Thief, who put on a killer live show, are heading back out on the road. The band has just announced a North American tour that will take place this fall, starting in Louisville and ending up in Philadelphia. You can get tickets here.

Today, the band are also putting out a live studio session called Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio, which features them primarily playing tracks from U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. It’s available as an album on streaming services and also exists in video form, directed by Marisa Gesualdi, and was filmed in November 2019 — it’s the same session these clips of them performing “Not” and “Cattails” came from.

Watch them play “Shoulders” and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/07 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

09/08 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

09/11 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/12 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/14 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/15 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

09/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

09/18 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

09/20 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/22 Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art

09/24 Richmond, VA @ The National

09/25 Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

09/27 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

09/28 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre

10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Big Thief – Live At The Bunker Studio is out now.