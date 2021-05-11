Annie Blackman – “Souvenir”

New Music May 11, 2021 4:39 PM By James Rettig

Last month, we spotlighted “Why We Met,” a new single from the New Jersey singer-songwriter Annie Blackman. Today, she’s releasing another new track, “Souvenir,” a spectral and static folk song that I recommend for fans of Tomberlin. “Here cause it feels alright/ I’ll forgive my body in your basement tonight,” Blackman sings on it. “Separately I’m struggling and standing at the sink/ I deserve whatever hurts I think.”

“I wrote “Souvenir” several years ago after the first time I felt unlike myself after a sexual encounter. Throughout, I’m grappling with a disconnect between body and brain,” Blackman said in a statement. “In this song, a night comes and goes, and I’m working with limited proof that it ever even happened. A souvenir can be a feeling, physical or emotional, and I’ve always found them essential in processing an experience. Part of what I love about writing songs is that they become souvenirs eventually, too.”

“Souvenir” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.

