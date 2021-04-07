Annie Blackman – “Why We Met”

New Music April 7, 2021 4:41 PM By James Rettig

Annie Blackman has put out two albums already, 2016’s Blue Green and 2017’s Laundry Room Songs, written and released while the New Jersey-born singer-songwriter was in high school and college, respectively. She put out a new single last fall, “Wrong Again,” but mostly has spent the past few years working on her craft out-of-view, unless you count her moderately popular TikTok account.

But she’s the latest signee of the reliably great label Father/Daughter Records, who are putting out some new singles from her over the next few months. First up is “Why We Met,” a lovely and immersive hush in which uncertainty manifests in small glances and gestures that carry heavy meaning. “You’re looking up and I’m looking your neck/ Tilted back/ Clock the curvature/ The bottle starts to sweat,” Blackman sings on it. “You’re scared of leaving and I wonder why we met/ Lift the bottle to your lips and tilt it back.”

Blackman described “Why We Met” as “a stream of consciousness song, asymmetrical and blunt. Nothing happens, but that doesn’t affect its intensity and scrutiny.” Listen below.

“Why We Met” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.

