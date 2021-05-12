Kississippi – “Big Dipper”
Last fall, one-time Band To Watch Kississippi put out “Around Your Room,” the first new track we’d heard from the Zoe Reynolds-led project since the release of their 2018 debut full-length Sunset Blush. Today, Kississippi are announcing their sophomore album, Mood Ring — which will be out in August — and sharing a new single, “Big Dipper,” which features some guest vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne.
This one’s syrupy and starry-eyed and Reynolds flexes her vocal prowess to sing about disappointment when things don’t work out the way you expect. “Big dipper/ Long goodbye/ We don’t plan these things/ No, they happen with time,” she sings on the hook. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “We’re So In Tune”
02 “Moonover”
03 “Dreams With You”
04 “Around Your Room”
05 “Heaven”
06 “Twin Flame”
07 “Play Til You Win”
08 “Wish I Could Tell You”
09 “Big Dipper”
10 “Hellbeing”
Mood Ring is out 8/6 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.