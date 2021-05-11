Snag – “Jar Spell”

New Music May 11, 2021 2:08 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in April the Milwaukee screamo band Snag announced their new album Death Doula with the release of its tightly wound and explosive lead single “Heirloom.” Today they’ve got another song from the album out in the world.

Opening track “Jar Spell” is as dramatic and violent as you’d hope. The song rampages out of the gate with frantic urgency, multiple members howling lyrics that weave sensual passion, climate anxiety, and the desire to escape physical form altogether. “Give me a feeling that I cannot purchase,” they begin. “I need a moment of enormous bliss/ Your eyelashes like raindrops/ A tempest against my neck.” And then: “Our love is a conspiracy/ Our bodies are a mutiny.”

Hear “Jar Spell” below.

Death Doula is out 7/2 on Middle-Man/Zegema Beach/Sad React/LongLegsLongArms/Confluence Records. When was the last time you felt the sun on your face?

