Snag – “Heirloom”

Milwaukee screamo warriors Snag started off in 2017, and they released a self-titled debut album a couple of years ago. Now, as Brooklyn Vegan reports, Snag have just announced that they’ll release Death Doula, their second full-length, this summer. First single “Heirloom” is a raw, intense rager of a song, but its ferocity doesn’t take away from its ambition.

The whole structure of Snag is pretty fascinating. The band’s leader is Brian Wysocki, who sings and plays drums. On “Heirloom,” he knocks out complicated drum-and-bass patterns while letting loose with throat-shredding screeches, and that can not be easy. Snag also use violins, cellos, and trumpets, but their whole aesthetic is noisy and scrappy basement-rage shit.

In interviews, the members of Snag say that their music is mostly inspired by climate change. “Heirloom,” however, is about the vital importance of mutual support, especially during isolating times like these: “There’s knots in our stomachs/ Wait for someone to untie/ But it takes a community/ To loosen the strings.” “Heirloom” is an impressive piece of music, and you can hear it below.

Death Doula is out 7/2 on Middle-Man/Zegema Beach/Sad React/LongLegsLongArms/Confluence Records.