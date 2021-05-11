Jodi – “Softy”

Last month, Nick Levine announced their debut album as Jodi, Blue Heron, and shared its impressive lead single, “Go Slowly.” Second single “Softy” is a bit more low-key, a gently unfurling pillow of a track which finds Levine encouraging someone: “You can come back home/ You can find that note/ And you’ll fine me, too/ Softy, just be true.” They described it as “is a letter to a friend, a reality check, and a reminder of the sheer scale of the world (and our relative smallness).” Listen below.

Blue Heron is out 7/16 via Sooper Records. Pre-order it here.