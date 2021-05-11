Jodi – “Softy”

New Music May 11, 2021 4:04 PM By James Rettig

Jodi – “Softy”

New Music May 11, 2021 4:04 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Nick Levine announced their debut album as Jodi, Blue Heron, and shared its impressive lead single, “Go Slowly.” Second single “Softy” is a bit more low-key, a gently unfurling pillow of a track which finds Levine encouraging someone: “You can come back home/ You can find that note/ And you’ll fine me, too/ Softy, just be true.” They described it as “is a letter to a friend, a reality check, and a reminder of the sheer scale of the world (and our relative smallness).” Listen below.

Blue Heron is out 7/16 via Sooper Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest