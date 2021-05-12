Janelle Monáe has lined up her next acting role. She’ll be appearing in the sequel to Knives Out, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film that was recently scooped up by Netflix for a whopping $469 million. No details on who she’ll be playing but Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are also rumored to be joining the already-stacked cast. It’s is supposed to start filming in Greece this summer.

Monáe’s last album was 2018’s Dirty Computer. All the songs she’s put out since have been movie tie-ins, like “Turntables” and “He’s A Tramp.” Last year, she starred in the horror film Antebellum and the Amazon series Homecoming.