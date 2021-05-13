Laura Mvula – “Got Me”

Danny Kasirye

New Music May 13, 2021 11:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Five years after releasing her last album The Dreaming Room, the British singer Laura Mvula is preparing to return with her new LP Pink Noise. The new album is Mvula’s homage to the sounds of ’80s new wave and dance-pop. (Mvula: “I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads.”) Mvula has already shared the early singles “Safe Passage” and “Church Girl,” and now she’s come out with a hard-strutting new track called “Got Me.”

“Got Me” has a slick synth groove that recalls Bad-era Michael Jackson, “The Way You Make Me Feel” in particular. On the song, Mvula alternates between Madonna-style murmuring and full-on belting, and her lyrics are all about being helplessly into somebody. It’s a sticky, catchy track, and it sounds as much like recent ’80s-informed dance-pop — stuff like Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, for instance — as it does like actual ’80s dance-pop.

Mvula produced “Got Me.” She plays the song’s keyboards and its fully locked-in synth-bass line. Mvula co-wrote the song with Dann Hume, the New Zealand musician and Evermore member, and Hume plays guitar on it. Check the song out below.

Pink Noise is out 7/2 on Warner/Atlantic/Flamingo. Pre-order it here.

