Andrew W.K. And Kat Dennings Announce Engagement

News May 13, 2021 3:06 PM By Chris DeVille

Just last week, actress Kat Dennings and rock star/self-proclaimed god of partying Andrew W.K. revealed they were dating. Things have apparently escalated quickly. The couple announced via their social media accounts today that they are engaged, posting a series of photos flaunting Dennings’ new engagement ring.

As Page Six points out, W.K., 42, was previously married to Cherie Lily from 2008 to 2019, when they amicably divorced. Dennings, 34, previously dated Josh Groban. She recently reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Dr. Darcy Lewis in WandaVision on Disney+, while W.K. is in the middle of rolling out his new album God Is Partying. It is not always wise to believe everything W.K. is putting out there, but beyond his history of misdirection, there’s no evidence to suggest this engagement isn’t real.

So: Congrats to the happy couple! When it’s time to wedding party we will always wedding party hard!

