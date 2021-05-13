Andrew W.K. And Kat Dennings Announce Engagement

As Page Six points out, W.K., 42, was previously married to Cherie Lily from 2008 to 2019, when they amicably divorced. Dennings, 34, previously dated Josh Groban. She recently reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Dr. Darcy Lewis in WandaVision on Disney+, while W.K. is in the middle of rolling out his new album God Is Partying. It is not always wise to believe everything W.K. is putting out there, but beyond his history of misdirection, there’s no evidence to suggest this engagement isn’t real.

So: Congrats to the happy couple! When it’s time to wedding party we will always wedding party hard!