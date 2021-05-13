Chicago Approves Lollapalooza For Summer 2021: Report

News May 13, 2021 8:20 PM By James Rettig

It looks like Lollapalooza will take place this summer in Chicago, sources tell Variety. The festival sat last year out, naturally, but apparently the city of Chicago recently gave approval for the event to take place in Grant Park from 7/29-8/1 at near to full capacity. A lineup announcement is expected next week. A few months ago, Neal Schon said that Journey were booked to headline the festival.

Last month, representatives for Lollapalooza told The Chicago Tribune that they were “excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen.”

Back in January, it was rumored that Pitchfork Music Festival was aiming for a September return, also in Chicago.

