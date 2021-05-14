Watch Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, & Jon Randall’s Gorgeous Performance Of “In His Arms” On Colbert

News May 14, 2021 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, & Jon Randall’s Gorgeous Performance Of “In His Arms” On Colbert

News May 14, 2021 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Last week, the country superstar Miranda Lambert got together with two of her songwriting partners, fellow Texans and Nashville-insider types Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, to release the intentionally stripped-down and lo-fi album The Marfa Tapes. On that record, the three of them recorded outside, with an acoustic guitar and a single microphone, laying down newly-written songs in single takes. It’s a very cool experiment from a popular and long-established artist who is still clearly finding new ways to use her voice.

Last night, Lambert, Ingram, and Randall were musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where they played the beautiful Marfa Tapes opener and lead single “In His Arms.” This was a rare case where the late-night performance of a song is significantly more polished and radio-ready than the one on the album. This time, the three artists had in-ear monitors and multiple microphones, and you couldn’t hear the sound of winds or chirping bugs or anything. It honestly might not be bad idea to drop the Colbert version of “In His Arms” as a streaming-service single.

Whatever their plans for the song, though, “In His Arms” is a classically beautiful country ballad. On Colbert, Lambert sang lead, with Ingram and Randall both playing acoustic guitars and handling the murmuring backup harmonies. All three of them were in what looked like a fancy barn, a place that would probably be good for wedding receptions. Watch it below.

The Marfa Tapes is out 5/7 on Vanner Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”

    8 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home

    2 days ago

    “The Green Album” Turns 20

    7 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest