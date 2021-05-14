Last week, the country superstar Miranda Lambert got together with two of her songwriting partners, fellow Texans and Nashville-insider types Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, to release the intentionally stripped-down and lo-fi album The Marfa Tapes. On that record, the three of them recorded outside, with an acoustic guitar and a single microphone, laying down newly-written songs in single takes. It’s a very cool experiment from a popular and long-established artist who is still clearly finding new ways to use her voice.

Last night, Lambert, Ingram, and Randall were musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where they played the beautiful Marfa Tapes opener and lead single “In His Arms.” This was a rare case where the late-night performance of a song is significantly more polished and radio-ready than the one on the album. This time, the three artists had in-ear monitors and multiple microphones, and you couldn’t hear the sound of winds or chirping bugs or anything. It honestly might not be bad idea to drop the Colbert version of “In His Arms” as a streaming-service single.

Whatever their plans for the song, though, “In His Arms” is a classically beautiful country ballad. On Colbert, Lambert sang lead, with Ingram and Randall both playing acoustic guitars and handling the murmuring backup harmonies. All three of them were in what looked like a fancy barn, a place that would probably be good for wedding receptions. Watch it below.

The Marfa Tapes is out 5/7 on Vanner Records.