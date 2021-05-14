Louder Than Life 2021 Has NIN, MGK, And A Double Dose Of Metallica

Louder Than Life, a four-day festival that takes place in Louisville, Kentucky in the fall, has just unveiled their full lineup after slowly rolling out some bands. The headliners include Korn, Staind, Cypress Hill, Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Nine Inch Nails (who apparently will be busy on the Midwest festival circuit this fall), Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against, Jane’s Addiction, and more.

Previously announced were Beartooth and Knocked Loose. The festival also has a bunch of those smaller, more current metal or metal-adjacent acts like Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Wage War, and Escape The Fate. Friday is a great day for metal, with Gojira, Killswitch Engage, and Starset.

Louder Than Life is happening Sept. 23-26 at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center. Tickets are on sale here.