Riot Fest 2021 Adds Nine Inch Nails, Devo, Dinosaur Jr., & More

After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, Riot Fest is returning to Chicago for 2021. My Chemical Romance were originally supposed to headline the festival in 2020 and then again in 2021, but after again postponing their reunion tour, they won’t play Riot Fest until 2022. That left a huge gulf at the top of the 2021 poster, which has been filled by none other than Nine Inch Nails.

Riot Fest just announced its updated 2021 slate, which carries over a lot of bands from last year’s initial announcement, including headliners Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, and Run The Jewels. The big news is the addition of NIN, but they’ve also added on Mr. Bungle, DEVO, NOFX, Dinosaur Jr., and Motion City Soundtrack. Some of the many acts carried over from last year’s announcement include Alex G, PUP, Taking Back Sunday, Best Coast, Les Savy Fav, Sublime With Rome, New Found Glory, Thursday, White Lung, KennyHoopla, Fishbone, Fucked Up, Meet Me @ The Altar, and hip-hop hometown heroes Lupe Fiasco and Vic Mensa.

The fest is going down Sept. 17-19 at Douglass Park in Chicago, with a “preview party” set for Sept. 16. You can buy tickets for both the 2021 and 2022 editions of Riot Fest, or transfer your 2021 admission to next year, at this link.