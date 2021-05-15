Watch The Trailer For Edgar Wright’s Sparks Doc Feat. Beck, Jack Antonoff, Weird Al, & More

News May 15, 2021 10:57 AM By Peter Helman

The Sparks Brothers, director Edgar Wright’s new documentary about Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, premiered at Sundance. And now, ahead of its wide release next month, it’s gotten a new trailer featuring appearances and commentary from Beck, Jack Antonoff, Weird Al, Jason Schwartzmann, Todd Rundgren, Giorgio Moroder, Flea, Patton Oswalt, the Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin, and more. Watch it below.

The Sparks Brothers is out 6/18.

