Music Docs By Questlove And Edgar Wright To Premiere At Virtual Sundance Festival

Like everything else, Sundance is going virtual! The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will mostly take place on the world wide web, with films screening on Sundance’s online platform and a smattering of participating “Satellite Screen” theaters across the country from 1/28 to 2/3. And the lineup, officially announced yesterday, includes the premieres of two music documentaries from Questlove and Edgar Wright.

Questlove’s directorial debut, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, aka “Black Woodstock,” a summer concert series that featured performances from Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly And The Family Stone, and more. The film reportedly includes never-before-seen footage that sat in a basement for 50 years.

Sundance will also have the premiere of The Sparks Brothers, director Edgar Wright’s new documentary about the band Sparks. “It’s been three years in the making & I can’t wait for you to see it!” Wright wrote on social media. “A musical odyssey through five weird & wonderful decades with Ron & Russell Mael of the influential yet overlooked Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.”

