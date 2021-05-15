Lil Reese Shot In Chicago

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

News May 15, 2021 3:29 PM By Peter Helman

Lil Reese Shot In Chicago

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

News May 15, 2021 3:29 PM By Peter Helman

Chicago drill rapper Lil Reese was among three men shot at a River North parking garage on Saturday morning, CWBChicago reports. According to a spokesperson from the Chicago Police Department, the incident involved a group of men who were “all shooting at each other.”

Police responded to calls of shots fired around 9:53AM, finding three victims with gunshot wounds and a stolen Dodge Durango full of bullet holes crashed at the scene. Two men are reportedly at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while another is at Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

This is the second time that Lil Reese has been shot in the past 18 months. In November 2019, he was critically wounded when a man armed with an AK-47 shot him in the neck in the suburban neighborhood of Country Club Hills.

Peter Helman Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home

    3 days ago

    “The Green Album” Turns 20

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest