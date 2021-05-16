Watch The Strokes’ First-Ever Acoustic Show, A Fundraiser For NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

May 16, 2021 By James Rettig

The Strokes did their first-ever acoustic show as a fundraiser for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, as they announced earlier this week. Dubbed The Strokes Unplugged (duh), Julian Casablancas and co. opened with a warbling rendition of the US national anthem before launching into a couple hits of their own, “Someday” and “The Adults Are Talking,” and ended with a jam dedicated to Wiley that played over a slideshow of NYC through the years and credits for the performance. Watch below.

