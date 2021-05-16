Watch Olivia Rodrigo Make Her SNL Debut With “drivers license” & “good 4 u”

News May 16, 2021 9:48 AM By James Rettig

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Make Her SNL Debut With “drivers license” & “good 4 u”

News May 16, 2021 9:48 AM By James Rettig

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release her debut album, Sour, this coming week, and last night she made her debut appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, after being the subject of a sketch on the show a few months ago. She performed her massive hit “drivers license” and her latest single “good 4 u,” which came out a couple days ago in anticipation of the show. The band on stage with Rodrigo includes Dan Nigro, former leader of As Tall As Lions, who co-wrote and produced her upcoming album. Watch the performances below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    “The Green Album” Turns 20

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest