Watch Olivia Rodrigo Make Her SNL Debut With “drivers license” & “good 4 u”
Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release her debut album, Sour, this coming week, and last night she made her debut appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, after being the subject of a sketch on the show a few months ago. She performed her massive hit “drivers license” and her latest single “good 4 u,” which came out a couple days ago in anticipation of the show. The band on stage with Rodrigo includes Dan Nigro, former leader of As Tall As Lions, who co-wrote and produced her upcoming album. Watch the performances below.