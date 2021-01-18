What Will Be The Impact Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” And Its Historically Massive Debut?

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is projected to debut at #1 tomorrow on Billboard‘s Hot 100, becoming the 48th song to enter the chart on top in its 63-year history. The milestone is particularly significant in this case — partially because “Drivers License” is Rodrigo’s debut single, partially because the song is posting historically massive first-week stats, partially because of the trends exemplified by the music, and partially because a large percentage of the adult population had never heard of 17-year-old Rodrigo before last week.

Nobody debuts at #1 out of nowhere. Entering the Hot 100 on top has become increasingly common in recent years thanks to the rise of streaming, merch bundles, and coordinated pushes from hardcore fans. But the artists who pull off this feat tend to be known quantities like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. This has always been the case dating back to the first song enter the Hot 100 on top, Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone” in 1995: The #1 debut is the province of established superstars. Even the small handful of performers who’ve started at #1 on their first try were all spinning off some larger brand, be it a member of a successful group going solo (Lauryn Hill from the Fugees, Zayn from One Direction) or an American Idol contestant (Clay Aiken, Fantasia, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Hicks).

Rodrigo is a known quantity as well — just maybe not for most people outside Generation Z. She’s the latest in a lineage of former Disney Channel actors who’ve pivoted to pop stardom. Rodrigo is best known for her roles on Bizaardvark and the Disney+ original High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. (The absurd title is apparently intentional: It’s a mockumentary about high school students staging a production of High School Musical: The Musical.) The shows created a massive built-in audience for a prospective Rodrigo music career. Crucially, “Drivers License” leverages this interest by seemingly alluding to a love triangle involving her HSM: TM: TS costar Joshua Bassett (who himself released a response track called “Lie Lie Lie” last Friday) and their fellow Disney Channel alum-turned-rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The clamor surrounding “Drivers License” is partially fueled by this behind-the-scenes drama. Rodrigo and Bassett, 20, are the TV show’s romantic leads, and like their High School Musical predecessors Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, they were rumored to be dating in real life as well. According to this Glamour explainer, Rodrigo and Bassett even wrote music together that was used in the show. But things seemed to fall apart for them in 2020. Bassett released breakup songs. Rodrigo alluded to a “failed relationship” on TikTok. And Bassett has recently been spotted with Carpenter, 21, which neatly aligns with this “Drivers License” lyric: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.” (Notably, Rodrigo’s original Instagram demo of “Drivers License” from last summer mentioned a brunette.)

The tabloid intrigue is standard fare for teen actors launching music careers. What’s not not so standard about “Drivers License,” at least where would-be teeny-boppers are concerned, is its sound. This is no chipper pop-rock track like “Party In The U.S.A.” Nor does it exist within the realm of dance-pop and R&B like so many early singles from the likes of Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande. Instead, “Drivers License” is a somber ballad at the intersection of folk, pop, and indie rock. A lone piano key serves as the pulse as the backdrop swells from minimalism to bleary grandiosity and back. Rodrigo’s youthful soprano quivers in the verses, cuts loose on the chorus, and merges into a choir on the bridge to declare, “I still fuckin’ love you babe.” The song turns an adolescent rite of passage, learning to drive, into a short story worthy of a YA soap opera: Rodrigo and her beau had once dreamed of the freedom that would come along with her license, but now that she has it, all she can do is cruise through his neighborhood longing for what once was.

The music itself could easily soundtrack a moment of wistful sorrow on that sort of teen drama. It’s the kind of song Hollywood music supervisors often sync, but not the kind of single that would traditionally be a shoo-in to climb the pop charts. “Drivers License” is prime Spotify-core sadgirl fare that, at its dynamic peaks, takes on the cinematic sweep of an old-fashioned power ballad. It begins as a trembling Phoebe Bridgers song and ends as a resplendent folklore track. And although Rodrigo says she and producer Dan Nigro wrote “Drivers License” under the influence of the young “bedroom pop angel” Gracie Abrams, other obvious forebears includes the pan-genre synth minimalist Lorde — whose early material preceded this song’s tone, texture, and distinctively teenage perspective — and Lorde’s even more successful disciple Billie Eilish, another master of artful teenage drama. Still, despite those critically acclaimed touchpoints, there’s a slightly saccharine flavor to “Drivers License” that probably helped it connect with a much wider audience.

That combination of influences and circumstances is proving to be extremely potent. MRC Data, the company formerly known as Nielsen SoundScan, reports that “Drivers License” posted 82 million domestic streams across all platforms, surpassing Drake’s “God Plan” for the biggest US streaming week ever and more than quadrupling the total for this week’s second most streamed track, SZA’s “Good Days.” And the song’s streaming success is not restricted to America. Last Monday, “Drivers License” posted 15.17 million global Spotify streams, a record for a non-holiday track. The next day, it topped 17 million, breaking its own record. “There’s truly no direct comparison here,” Spotify’s Global Hits lead Becky Bass told Billboard. “We’ve never seen anything like this, where you do have a newer artist that just comes out of the gate in such a dominant way, and just continues to grow. I mean, we were like, ‘Whoa, these first day numbers are huge!’ And then they were bigger the second day, bigger the third day… so it really feels unprecedented, and likely is unprecedented.”

Perhaps “Drivers License” would have been dominant regardless of which genre Rodrigo worked in, but the fact that she opted for this sound feels significant. Some conclusions it suggests: Taylor Swift’s pivot toward folksy indie sounds was not anomalous but was instead indicative of a rising trend. Eilish’s ballads are at least as influential as her harder-edged, SoundCloud-rap-adjacent material. Lorde’s impact, long felt in both the indie and pop spheres, has not waned in the slightest. Indie darling Bridgers, who last year cracked the Hot 100 for the first time and logged guest spots with the 1975 and Kid Cudi, could herself become a genuine pop hitmaker soon. (Olivia/Phoebe duet when?) And more generally, the bedroom pop that flourishes online at platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, and Bandcamp is rapidly infiltrating the mainstream.