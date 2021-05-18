Faye Webster – “I Know I’m Funny haha”

A few weeks ago, Faye Webster announced her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha with the lead single “Cheers.” Today, she’s back with the album’s title track, a twangy swirl of guitar that unfolds with a series of wry observations that suggest she is indeed funny, haha. Such as: “Got you a bass last year on your birthday/ The same one the guy from Linkin Park plays/ But you look better with it anyway.”

“These are the thoughts that go through my head when writing a song – things that people might easily overlook and don’t think are worthy or pretty enough to be sung,” Webster explained in a statement. She continued:

I think that’s what people relate to it the most, and I think it’s an aspect of song-writing that you don’t get to hear often. This song feels all over the place but at the same time it tells a story so simple and understandable. Me not getting my security deposit back from my landlord, my partner’s family forgetting who I am because they were drunk, wanting to be in a rock band with Booth…. it almost sounds like a mad lib at first sight, but it just works.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/07 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

09/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

09/13 Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/15 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

09/17 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/18 Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music

09/20 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/21 New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

09/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/25 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/27 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

09/29 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/30 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

I Know I’m Funny haha is out 6/25 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.