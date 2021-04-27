Faye Webster – “Cheers”

New Music April 27, 2021 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Faye Webster – “Cheers”

New Music April 27, 2021 10:26 AM By James Rettig

The sardonic Atlanta songwriter Faye Webster released her breakthrough third album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, back in 2019. Now she’s announcing its follow-up, I Know I’m Funny haha, which will be out in June and includes the singles “Better Distractions” and “In A Good Way” that came out last year. Webster has also shared a new song today called “Cheers,” a crisp and confident one in which she takes part in some sly celebrations in the chorus: “Let’s cheers to you/ And let’s cheers to me.”

“This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me. It was the kind of song where you’re like ‘oh yeah, this is the one,” Webster said of the track. “after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Better Distractions”
02 “Sometimes”
03 “I Know I’m Funny haha”
04 “In A Good Way”
05 “Kind Of”
06 “Cheers”
07 “Both All The Time”
08 “A Stranger”
09 “A Dream With A Baseball Player”
10 “Overslept” (Feat. Mei Ehara)
11 “Half Of Me”

TOUR DATES:
09/07 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar
09/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
09/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
09/13 Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
09/15 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward
09/17 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/18 Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music
09/20 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
09/21 New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
09/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/25 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
09/27 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
09/29 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/30 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

I Know I’m Funny haha is out 6/25 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    16 hours ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest