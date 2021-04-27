Faye Webster – “Cheers”

The sardonic Atlanta songwriter Faye Webster released her breakthrough third album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, back in 2019. Now she’s announcing its follow-up, I Know I’m Funny haha, which will be out in June and includes the singles “Better Distractions” and “In A Good Way” that came out last year. Webster has also shared a new song today called “Cheers,” a crisp and confident one in which she takes part in some sly celebrations in the chorus: “Let’s cheers to you/ And let’s cheers to me.”

“This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me. It was the kind of song where you’re like ‘oh yeah, this is the one,” Webster said of the track. “after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Better Distractions”

02 “Sometimes”

03 “I Know I’m Funny haha”

04 “In A Good Way”

05 “Kind Of”

06 “Cheers”

07 “Both All The Time”

08 “A Stranger”

09 “A Dream With A Baseball Player”

10 “Overslept” (Feat. Mei Ehara)

11 “Half Of Me”

TOUR DATES:

09/07 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

09/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

09/13 Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/15 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

09/17 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/18 Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music

09/20 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/21 New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

09/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/25 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/27 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

09/29 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/30 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

I Know I’m Funny haha is out 6/25 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.