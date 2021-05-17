Watch Kevin Morby And Hamilton Leithauser Cover Each Other

Two of our most beloved indie songwriters have covered each other. Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser each posted a cover of the other’s songs — or, rather, each posted the other’s cover of their song. (It seems coordinated to the point that the two could be hinting at something bigger, but who knows what that is.) In Leithauser’s post, he shared a video of Morby lying on his bed, playing a stripped-down, solo acoustic rendition of Leithauser’s absolute banger “A 1000 Times,” from I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, Leithauser’s 2016 album with Rostam.

In Morby’s post, Leithauser and his family perform in a field, playing Morby’s “Come To Me Now,” from 2017’s City Music. “This is the first song of Kevin’s I’d ever heard — I originally discovered it because it was produced by our mutual friend the late, great Richard Swift, and I’ve always really liked it, and I wanted to do it proper justice,” Leithauser said in a message in his video. “So we rehearsed, and we set up a lot of stuff in a field in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.” Leithauser also mentions it was a lot of work, and amusingly describes trying to move the conga, hurting his shin, and bleeding through his seersucker pants. He also explains the text message is a result of a video error after all that work.

Check them both out below.