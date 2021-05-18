Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

Sinéad O’Connor is releasing a memoir next month, Rememberings, which was announced back in December. The Irish musician is the subject of a new New York Times profile which details some of the revelations from the book, including a fuller version of a story about Prince which she once promised to reveal when she eventually wrote a memoir and she’s mentioned a couple times over the years.

After her version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a massive hit, she says that Prince asked her to visit him at his Hollywood mansion and, per the Times, “chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase.” After she escaped the mansion on foot during the night, “he stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway.”

“You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician,” O’Connor told the Times. “But there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.”

Read the whole profile here. Rememberings is out 6/1.