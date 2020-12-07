Sinéad O’Connor Announces New Memoir Out In June

Sinéad O’Connor has had quite a life, both in and out of the spotlight, and next year she’ll publish a new memoir. It’s called Rememberings and it will detail the harrowing early years of her life growing up in Dublin and her career in music, including the recording of her debut album while she was pregnant and her international breakout moment with her take on “Nothing Compares 2 U.” “This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Connor said in a press release.

Deb Brody, the VP and publisher at HMH Books & Media, said: “Many years in the making, Sinead O’Connor’s Rememberings is a remarkably candid, intensely personal account of a life both charmed and troubled.”

Rememberings will be released on 6/1 through HMH Books & Media.