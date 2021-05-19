The HIRS Collective – “Affection + Care”

The HIRS Collective – “Affection + Care”

New Music May 19, 2021 4:36 PM By James Rettig

Next month, the HIRS Collective are releasing a new album, The Third 100 Songs, which overdelivers on the promise of its title and features 109 songs, some new and some from the assortment of compilations and splits the Philly group has appeared on over the last couple years. We heard “Love” from it a few weeks ago and today we’re getting “Affection + Care,” a blood-curdling three minutes of furious bashing. Some lyrics: “I also deserve to be shown affection and care/ Direct communication is mandatory for being a part of my life/ I will not settle just to have you invade my life.” Check it out below.

The Third 100 Songs is out 6/25 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.

