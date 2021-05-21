Sinai Vessel – “Swimming”
Sinai Vessel released their most recent album, Ground Aswim, late last year. And today, Caleb Cordes has shared another song from those sessions, a softly glowing ballad called “Swimming.” As he explains in a statement:
Originally intended as a coda to Ground Aswim, “Swimming” was a song I’d long believed in and had just as long struggled to get right. After recording it in Silsbee with the rest of the tunes and subsequently cutting it from the record, I’d almost given up on it by the time I showed it to Ceci Wahl. Her contribution made everything click. Together we worked with Ben Littlejohn to capture a special live take, and then for months thereafter to build a swirling world around it. It feels like the last piece of something, an era, a world. And now I’m so glad it’s finally yours.
Listen below.