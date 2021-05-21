Sinai Vessel – “Swimming”

New Music May 21, 2021 3:38 PM By Peter Helman

Sinai Vessel – “Swimming”

New Music May 21, 2021 3:38 PM By Peter Helman

Sinai Vessel released their most recent album, Ground Aswim, late last year. And today, Caleb Cordes has shared another song from those sessions, a softly glowing ballad called “Swimming.” As he explains in a statement:

Originally intended as a coda to Ground Aswim, “Swimming” was a song I’d long believed in and had just as long struggled to get right. After recording it in Silsbee with the rest of the tunes and subsequently cutting it from the record, I’d almost given up on it by the time I showed it to Ceci Wahl. Her contribution made everything click. Together we worked with Ben Littlejohn to capture a special live take, and then for months thereafter to build a swirling world around it. It feels like the last piece of something, an era, a world. And now I’m so glad it’s finally yours.

Listen below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    19 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    11 hours ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest