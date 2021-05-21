City Girls – “Twerkulator”

“Twerkulator,” the new single from the nasty-as-they-wanna-be Miami dance duo City Girls, has actually been around for a while. When the duo’d 2020 album City On Lock leaked, “Twerkulator” was part of it, but the track didn’t make the final version of the album because of sample-clearance issues. In the past few weeks, the song has gone viral on TikTok, as songs about twerking will sometimes do. So now someone has paid to clear those samples, and City Girls have released “Twerkulator” as a proper single.

The samples were worth the money. Producer Mr. Hanky built “Twerkulator” around two club classics, Afrika Bambaataa & Soul Sonic Force’s 1982 touchstone “Planet Rock” and Cajmere’s 1992 house anthem “Coffee Pot (It’s Time For The Percolator).” Because of that “Planet Rock” sample, and because “Planet Rock” samples Kraftwerk’s “Trans-Europe Express,” the members of Kraftwerk have also gotten songwriting credits for “Twerkulator.” Please take a second to savor the idea of the “Trans-Europe Express” synth riff getting pop-radio airplay in 2021, or of Ralf Hütter getting royalty checks for a song called “Twerkulator.”

“Twerkulator” is a short and simple song, and the verses about clapping asscheeks are nothing you haven’t heard before. But it’s still fun to hear City Girls snarling over such a supremely retro club-music pastiche. Check it out below.