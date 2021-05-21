City Girls – “Twerkulator”

New Music May 21, 2021 11:06 AM By Tom Breihan

City Girls – “Twerkulator”

New Music May 21, 2021 11:06 AM By Tom Breihan

“Twerkulator,” the new single from the nasty-as-they-wanna-be Miami dance duo City Girls, has actually been around for a while. When the duo’d 2020 album City On Lock leaked, “Twerkulator” was part of it, but the track didn’t make the final version of the album because of sample-clearance issues. In the past few weeks, the song has gone viral on TikTok, as songs about twerking will sometimes do. So now someone has paid to clear those samples, and City Girls have released “Twerkulator” as a proper single.

The samples were worth the money. Producer Mr. Hanky built “Twerkulator” around two club classics, Afrika Bambaataa & Soul Sonic Force’s 1982 touchstone “Planet Rock” and Cajmere’s 1992 house anthem “Coffee Pot (It’s Time For The Percolator).” Because of that “Planet Rock” sample, and because “Planet Rock” samples Kraftwerk’s “Trans-Europe Express,” the members of Kraftwerk have also gotten songwriting credits for “Twerkulator.” Please take a second to savor the idea of the “Trans-Europe Express” synth riff getting pop-radio airplay in 2021, or of Ralf Hütter getting royalty checks for a song called “Twerkulator.”

“Twerkulator” is a short and simple song, and the verses about clapping asscheeks are nothing you haven’t heard before. But it’s still fun to hear City Girls snarling over such a supremely retro club-music pastiche. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    19 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    11 hours ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest