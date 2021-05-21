Wilco’s Mexico Fest Returning In 2022 With Spoon, Kurt Vile, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, & More

Sky Blue Sky, Wilco’s festival/”destination concert experience” at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya resort in Mexico, is returning for its second edition in January 2022. “The inaugural Sky Blue Sky shattered our expectations and we can’t wait to rekindle that experience with you all again,” Jeff Tweedy says in a statement.

In addition to three Wilco shows, Sky Blue Sky will feature performances by Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy, Tank And The Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, The Autumn Defense, Nels Cline & Julian Lage, and Neal Francis, plus a DJ set from Spoon frontman Britt Daniel.

Sky Blue Sky is limited to 2500 guests, who will all stay on-site at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya between Playa del Carmen and Tulum from January 17-22. Package prices start at $1699, which includes all meals, beverages, concerts, and activities like yoga, poolside games, and cooking classes. Tickets will go on sale here starting 5/27.

LINEUP:

Wilco (3 shows)

Spoon

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Thundercat

Stephen Malkmus

Waxahatchee

Jeff Tweedy

Tank and the Bangas

Mountain Man

Nubya Garcia

The Autumn Defense

Nels Cline & Julian Lage

Neal Francis

Britt Daniel (DJ Set)