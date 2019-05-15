Wilco Announce Sky Blue Sky, A Festival At A Mexican Resort

Wilco have announced a “destination concert experience” at a Mexico resort that’ll take place next year from 1/18-1/22. The event is called Sky Blue Sky, and it’ll feature three Wilco performances alongside sets from Jeff Tweedy, solo Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Yo La Tengo, Dr. Dog, and more.

The all-inclusive event is available to 2,300 fans. Packages start at $1599. It takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Tickets go on sale on 5/22 at 12PM EST. More information is available here.

This is far from the first festival to take place at a tropical resort, and they have a mixed track record of actually happening. My Morning Jacket successfully pulled it off a few years ago, but more recent attempts by LCD Soundsystem and Bon Iver, both which were set to take place at the same location as Wilco’s, ended up being cancelled. But Wilco have a pretty good track record with their Solid Sound festival in Massachusetts, so best of luck to them!