The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Sometimes something that seems like it could only exist in fan fiction actually happens and it blows your fucking mind. Here we have two of the most feverishly beloved songwriters in indie. Two artists who write potent, heartrending music, and two artists who have powerhouse, emotive voices. When you see that Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen made a song together, it comes with an automatically stratospheric level of expectations. Many collaborations couldn’t live up to that, would become tangents or curiosities. “Like I Used To,” instead, delivers on every shred of promise you could lobby at it.



The song is Van Etten’s. She was working on it and reached out to Olsen about singing on it. Now it’s impossible to imagine it without the two of them together. The music itself is a yearning rush, an atmospheric and immersive track complete with Springsteen-esque guitar parts and chimes, bleary watercolor classic rock underpinnings, and one gorgeous synth burble carrying the song to its conclusion. At its core, “Like I Used To” could be an old country lament — another quality Olsen and Van Etten share is how the exact natures of their voices sometimes recall decades of the past. They render what could be classicist vibrantly though, allowing the song to move across time.



Lyrically, so much of “Like I Used To” is about different versions of yourself. “Lighting one up like I used to/ Dancing all alone like I used to/ Giving it up like I used to/ Falling in love like I used to,” they sing in one chorus. Each thought revolves around a conscious collapse of two different eras — returning to coping mechanisms, loneliness, romance, the whole spectrum of life viewed from who you are now and who you used to be. For much of the song, it’s almost like Olsen’s presence underlines that, two halves calling back at each other across the years. But when the two sing together in the chorus — and then especially in the dramatic re-reading of the title at the song’s climax — that is reconciled. Two voices, halves, selves all meld, creating a song that takes your hand and lets you tumble through all your own years, too. —Ryan