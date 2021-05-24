Gone To Color – “The 606” (Feat. The Luyas’ Jessie Stein)

Gone To Color is the rock/pop/electronic duo Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, formed in Cincinnati and now split between Atlanta and Washington, DC. If you don’t recognize those names, there’s a good chance someone on their self-titled debut album’s staggering guest list will pique your interest. We’re talking Martina Topley-Bird. Pat Sansone of Wilco. Angus Andrew of Liars. Ade Blackburn of Clinic. Carson Cox of Merchandise. Kurt Wagner of Lambchop. Tortoise’s John McEntire engineered it at his Soma Studios, with co-production by indie rock legend Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Califone, Iron & Wine). If that sounds good, well, it is.

Jessie Stein of the Luyas guests on Gone To Color‘s lead single and opening track, “The 606,” on which sound designer Richard Devine very much earned his money. It begins like a more easygoing, melancholy spin on Radiohead’s “Idioteque” beat before evolving into something like Stereolab meets Yumi Zouma, its chilled-out vibes backed by burbling synths, crackling digital drums, and an ocean of gorgeous melodic sounds. Stein’s lyrics are surreal: “I thought I had your hands on me but they were my hands/ I thought I had my tongue in me but it was just your tongue.”

Watch director Louis Dazy’s “The 606” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The 606” (Feat. Jessie Stein)

02 “Dissolved” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)

03 “Redok”

04 “Illusions” (Feat. Ade Blackburn)

05 “Just Smile” (Feat. Kurt Wagner)

06 “Suicide” (Feat. Angus Andrew)

07 “Voyeur Nation” (Feat. Carson Cox)

08 “Blur” (Feat. Jessie Stein)

Gone To Color is out 10/15.