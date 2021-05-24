Grindcore Band Ultra Vomit Performs For French President After YouTube Bet

American leaders really need to stage cooler publicity stunts. To the best of my knowledge, for instance, no grindcore band has ever played the Rose Garden at the White House. But in a new video, we get to watch French president Emmanuel Macron reacting to the sight of the joke-metal band Ultra Vomit playing blastbeats in the gardens of the Élysée Palace. We need to catch up.

As Reuters reports, Ultra Vomit got this gig through the French YouTube comedians McFly and Carlito. A few months ago, Macron told McFly and Carlito that they could come visit him at the Élysée if they got 10 million views on a video that promoted social distancing measures. McFly and Carlito got those views, so they recently shot a long video of themselves visiting the palace and talking to Macron. I imagine that it’s pretty funny if you speak fluent French.

At the end of the video, Macron heads out to the gardens to sit on folding chairs with McFly and Carlito and to take in a private performance from Ultra Vomit, a group whose whole thing is extreme-metal parody, playing a minute-long version of the French lullaby “Une Souris Verte,” with French national anthem “La Marseillaise” as an intro. The Macron reaction shots are truly entertaining. Check out the video below; the Ultra Vomit performance starts at the 34:08 mark.