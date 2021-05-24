Noel Gallagher Says He’d Reunite Oasis For £100 Million, Liam Responds
Oasis haven’t played a show since their breakup in 2009, when the famously contentious relationship between the Gallagher brothers — lead singer Liam and guitarist/primary songwriter Noel — finally got so bad that point that they wanted to end their immensely profitable rock band. They supposedly made peace a few years ago, but Oasis have not gotten back together. Instead we’ve had a consistent cycle of Liam publicly campaigning for a reunion and Noel publicy refusing. Back in November, Liam even said his older brother turned down a £100 million offer.
Now, as the fan site Oasis Mania points out, Noel discussed that alleged offer on a UK talk show last week. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said it was “untrue” that he turned down such an offer. “There isn’t £100 million in the music business between all of us,” Noel said. “If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100 million. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing.”
The above quote is excerpted on Oasis Mania’s Instagram page, where Liam jumped into the comments to declare, “I’d do it for FREE.” I guess we know now how they can split up the money when drawing up the Oasis reunion contracts. But alas, it seems today is not gonna be the day. Watch Noel’s interview and find Liam’s comment below.