Noel Gallagher Says He’d Reunite Oasis For £100 Million, Liam Responds

Now, as the fan site Oasis Mania points out, Noel discussed that alleged offer on a UK talk show last week. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said it was “untrue” that he turned down such an offer. “There isn’t £100 million in the music business between all of us,” Noel said. “If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100 million. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing.”

The above quote is excerpted on Oasis Mania’s Instagram page, where Liam jumped into the comments to declare, “I’d do it for FREE.” I guess we know now how they can split up the money when drawing up the Oasis reunion contracts. But alas, it seems today is not gonna be the day. Watch Noel’s interview and find Liam’s comment below.