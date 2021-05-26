Sleater-Kinney – “High In The Grass”

Karen Murphy

New Music May 26, 2021 9:25 AM By Tom Breihan

A couple of weeks ago, Sleater-Kinney announced their new album Path Of Wellness, and they shared first single “Worry With You.” The new album is the first that Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have recorded as a duo, after longtime drummer Janet Weiss quit the band in the lead-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, and it’s also the first time that they’ve produced themselves. Today, Brownstein and Tucker have followed “Worry With You” with a new single called “High In The Grass.”

If “Worry With You” felt like a Carrie Brownstein song, “High In The Grass” feels like a Corin Tucker song. Tucker never unfurls her full vocal firepower on the song, but she still gives the song a different kind of urgency. Musically, the song sounds like a more chilled-out version of the ’60s-style sha-la-la power-pop that the band embraced on All Hands On The Bad One.

On “High In The Grass,” Tucker sings a reverie on happy times and on the idea of being drunk on youth in springtime: “We live just a moment long/ We leave before the gig is done/ There is only this town for us to use.” The song has an animated video from director Kelly Sears; check it out below.

Path Of Wellness is out 6/11 on Mom + Pop.

