Sleater-Kinney – “Worry With You”

Sleater-Kinney back! After a turbulent period, the great long-running Pacific Northwest band — now a duo after the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss — has announced plans to release the new album Path Of Wellness this summer. It’ll be the first self-produced LP of the band’s career. They’ve also dropped the first single, “Worry With You,” which finds the band returning to the intense, intricate, personal indie rock of the band’s past.

Path Of Wellness comes two years after the glossy and ambitious LP The Center Won’t Hold, which Sleater-Kinney recorded with producer St. Vincent. That album flirted divisively with glossy, synthy pop textures, and Janet Weiss left the band before the LP was out, explaining later that she no longer felt like a creative equal in the group. Sleater-Kinney added more members for their live shows, but the band is now officially just the duo of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein.

Working with local session musicians, Tucker and Brownstein wrote and recorded Path Of Wellness in Portland during the 2020 quarantine. Lead single “Worry With You” is a pretty and homespun indie rock song about being stuck on the other side of an ocean from someone else. The song has a video from director Alberta Poon, and it stars the actors Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson as a couple making the most of their time at home with each other. Below, check out the new song and the Path Of Wellness tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Path Of Wellness”

02 “High In The Grass”

03 “Worry With You”

04 “Method”

05 “Shadow Town”

06 “Favorite Neighbor”

07 “Tomorrow’s Grave”

08 “No Knives”

09 “Complex Female Characters”

10 “Down The Line”

11 “Bring Mercy”

Just before quarantine, Sleater-Kinney announced a co-headlining tour with Wilco, with NNAMDÏ opening. The bands have just announced the rescheduled dates, which will happen in August and which include an additional date in Missoula.

TOUR DATES:

8/05 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

8/07 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

8/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

8/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

8/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

8/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

8/17 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

8/18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater *

8/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

8/21 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

8/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

8/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point *

8/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *

8/28 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park *

* with NNAMDÏ

Path Of Wellness is out 6/11 on Mom + Pop.