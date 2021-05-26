Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

This summer, we’re getting an all-star soundtrack album for a comic-book series. DC Comics is working with Loma Vista to put out an album inspired by DC’s new dystopian series Dark Nights: Death Metal. Tyler Bates, the former Marilyn Manson collaborator who now scores movies like the John Wick and Guardians Of The Galaxy films, serves as executive producer, and it seems like he was very involved in putting everything together. The compilation features comics-inspired songs from artists like Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and Show Me The Body, and we’ve already posted the Mastodon joint “Forged By Neron.” Today, doomy goth-rock queen Chelsea Wolfe shares her song “Diana.”

Last year, DC made an animated YouTube series as a companion piece to Dark Nights: Death Metal, and some of the artists from the soundtrack album played characters. Chelsea Wolfe played Wonder Woman, which is just smart casting. “Diana,” Wolfe’s song for the soundtrack, is about the character. It’s a heavy trudge of a song that takes advantage of her powerful vocal range. Wolfe — who released the Emma Ruth Rundle duet “Anhedonia” earlier this year — recorded “Diana” with Tyler Bates, her regular collaborator Ben Chisholm, and her Mrs. Piss bandmate Jess Gowrie. Check it out below.

In a press release, Wolfe says:

It has been such an honor and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes. I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story — her strength and perspective. There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them — a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter. Working with Tyler Bates on “Diana” was a great experience. He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm, there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack is out 6/18 digitally and 7/16 physically on Loma Vista.