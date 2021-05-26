Sigur Ròs Acquitted On Tax Fraud Charges

Eva Vermandel

News May 26, 2021 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Sigur Ròs Acquitted On Tax Fraud Charges

Eva Vermandel

News May 26, 2021 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

In 2019, after a three-year investigation, Icelandic authorities charged all the members of Sigur Ròs with tax fraud, claiming that the band had submitted incorrect tax returns, evading paying 151 million Icelandic Krona, which amounts to $1.2 million dollars. (The band blamed their accountant.) The band members were cleared of charges later that year, but then a second Icelandic court hit the band members with similar charges. Now, RUV reports that the members of Sigur Ròs have been acquitted.

All three current members of Sigur Ròs were facing those charges, as was drummer Orri Páll Dýrason, who left the group in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault. During the trial, the band members assets — including bank accounts, houses, and vehicles — were frozen. Last year, frontman Jónsi told The Guardian, “We have spent years promoting the country; now they’re treating us like criminals.”

Now, RUV reports that the court found that Sigur Ròs, if convicted, would be victims of double jeopardy, a practice that’s been banned in Iceland. They’ve been cleared of all charges once again, and the court costs — 56 million Krona, or about $463,000 — will be paid by Iceland’s State Treasury.

In vaguely related news, Jónsi did the score for Without Remorse, the new Tom Clancy movie on Amazon with Michael B. Jordan. That’s pretty weird!

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    3 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    3 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    3 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    13 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest