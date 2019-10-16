Sigur Rós Cleared On Tax Evasion Charges

Members of the experimental rock band Sigur Rós have been cleared of tax evasion charges in Iceland, according to Icelandic newspaper Fréttablaðið and confirmed by Pitchfork.

In March, band members Jón Þór “Jónsi” Birgisson and Georg “Goggi” Hólm — as well as former members Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson and Orri Páll Dýrason — were indicted by Reykjavik, Iceland’s District Prosecutor on charges of evading 151 million Icelandic krona ($1.2 million) in taxes between 2011 and 2014. The band, which was previously cleared on charges of tax evasion by Iceland’s Directorate of Tax Investigations, had the charges dismissed on account of double jeopardy rules, according to a statement released by its management.

“The band had already agreed to pay all outstanding historical taxes and fines to the revenue services, but were being separately pursued by the Icelandic District Attorney for further fines and sentencing relating to the same period,” the statement reads. “The band have always strenuously denied any intention or wrongdoing related to the case.”

In the previous case, the band claimed an accountant was responsible for the incorrect tax filings, which resulted in 800 million Icelandic krona ($8 million) worth of their assets being frozen. The debt was subsequently paid back by band members.

Sigur Rós’ rep had not responded to request for comment by time of publishing.

This article originally appeared at Billboard.