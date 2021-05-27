Yola – “Stand For Myself”

New Music May 27, 2021 12:22 PM By Peter Helman

Last month, British country-soul singer Yola announced her new album Stand For Myself, once again produced by Dan Auerbach, by sharing lead single “Diamond Studded Shoes.” We promptly named it one of the best songs of the week. And today, Yola is sharing the record’s title track. As she explains in a statement:

The song’s protagonist “token,” has been shrinking themselves to fit into the narrative of another’s making, but it becomes clear that shrinking is pointless. This song is about a celebration of being awake from the nightmare supremacist paradigm. Truly alive, awake and eyes finally wide open and trained on your path to self actualisation. You are thinking freely and working on undoing the mental programming that has made you live in fear. It is about standing for ourselves throughout our lives and real change coming when we challenge our thinking. This is who I’ve always been in music and in life. There was a little hiatus where I got brainwashed out of my own majesty, but a bitch is back.

The song comes with a music video inspired in part by Missy Elliott. “My school years were during the 90s and 00s, and Missy Elliott’s videos were always aesthetically superior to me,” Yola says. “I feel that the video is set in the antechamber to freedom. The feeling of escaping something truly oppressive and heading towards an unknown with a sense of hope and choice you haven’t felt in a long time. We all have the capacity to go through this process in our own minds, I kinda look like a superhero at times, but I’m not. I’m just a person trying to be free.”

Watch and listen below.

Stand For Myself is out 7/30 on Easy Eye Sound.

Peter Helman Staff

