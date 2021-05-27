Fuming Mouth – “Devolve”

The Massachusetts trio Fuming Mouth make an ungodly racket that exists somewhere on the border between hardcore and death metal. Last January, I saw Fuming Mouth with Integrity at a Richmond warehouse, and they looked and sounded evil as all hell. The band released the monstrous debut album The Grand Descent in 2018, and they followed it last year with their EP Beyond The Tomb. Now Fuming Mouth have a new one-off song, and it rips hard.

The great metal magazine Decibel occasionally sends exclusive flexis to subscribers, and Fuming Mouth’s new one “Devolve” is a contribution to that series. “Devolve” clocks in at less than two minutes, but it’s no throwaway. Instead, the song wallows in its own filth while maintaining a breakneck pace. It sounds huge. Listen below.

