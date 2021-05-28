Eminem – “Killer (Remix)” (Feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae)

New Music May 28, 2021 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Eminem – “Killer (Remix)” (Feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae)

New Music May 28, 2021 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Jack Harlow is a popular young white rapper who flexes a certain precision and who sometimes raps fast. As such, he was always going to have to engage with Eminem on some level, even though he really sounds nothing like Em (and even though he was less than a year old when The Slim Shady LP came out). Harlow had two choices: He could either jump on a track with Eminem, or he could beef with him. He jumped on a track with Eminem.

At the beginning of 2020, Em released the LP Music To Be Murdered By. Months later, Em followed that one with Music To Be Murdered By – Side B, a full extra album’s worth of new music. On that bonus album, Em included a catchy fast-rap clinic called “Killer,” which never drew got too much attention. Today, Em has released a “Killer” remix, with Jack Harlow and Cordae, two young rappers whose technical styles fit nicely with Em’s sound. Both Harlow and Cordae come off pretty well on “Killer.” And then Eminem goes crazy.

Em’s new verse on the “Killer” remix is a long longer than those of the two younger guests, and it’s a wild display of both precision and showmanship. Em switches up flows pretty often, and when he really gets going, he raps so fast that you can barely understand a word he says. On a sheer virtuoso-display level, it’s impressive. Listen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Def Leppard’s “Love Bites”

    9 hours ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    4 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest