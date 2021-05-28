Eminem – “Killer (Remix)” (Feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae)

Jack Harlow is a popular young white rapper who flexes a certain precision and who sometimes raps fast. As such, he was always going to have to engage with Eminem on some level, even though he really sounds nothing like Em (and even though he was less than a year old when The Slim Shady LP came out). Harlow had two choices: He could either jump on a track with Eminem, or he could beef with him. He jumped on a track with Eminem.

At the beginning of 2020, Em released the LP Music To Be Murdered By. Months later, Em followed that one with Music To Be Murdered By – Side B, a full extra album’s worth of new music. On that bonus album, Em included a catchy fast-rap clinic called “Killer,” which never drew got too much attention. Today, Em has released a “Killer” remix, with Jack Harlow and Cordae, two young rappers whose technical styles fit nicely with Em’s sound. Both Harlow and Cordae come off pretty well on “Killer.” And then Eminem goes crazy.

Em’s new verse on the “Killer” remix is a long longer than those of the two younger guests, and it’s a wild display of both precision and showmanship. Em switches up flows pretty often, and when he really gets going, he raps so fast that you can barely understand a word he says. On a sheer virtuoso-display level, it’s impressive. Listen below.