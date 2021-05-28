Modern Love, a new David Bowie tribute album from the British label BBE, is out today. Curated by DJ and music executive Drew McFadden and BBE founder Peter Adarkwah, the covers compilation was assembled to highlight the influence of Black music genres like soul, R&B, jazz, funk, and gospel on Bowie’s diverse catalog.

“I felt that the connection between Bowie and R&B, jazz, funk, gospel and all things soulful, had never really been explored before — at least not so much in covers, which tend to lean more towards rock and pop,” McFadden explains. “Certainly, there’s been plenty of Bowie covers over the years, but none that have really tapped into what seems to have been a big part of his core musical style and direction.”

We’ve already heard a few tracks from Modern Love like We Are KING’s “Space Oddity,” Helado Negro’s “Sound And Vision,” and Jeff Parker And The New Breed’s Ruby Parker collab “Soul Love.” And today the rest of the album, which also features Khruangbin, L’Rain, Bullion, Nia Andrews, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kit Sebastian, and more, is available to stream. Listen below.

<a href="https://bbemusic.bandcamp.com/album/modern-love">Modern Love by BBE</a>

